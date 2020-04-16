Sioux City Police arrest man whose face covered with paint

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- The face paint left little doubt that authorities had found the suspicious individual about whom they'd received reports.

Police arrested Robert Dam after a foot pursuit early Wednesday after taking reports about a suspicious person whose face was covered with black paint being sighted in a Sioux City neighborhood.

Dam was located at about 12:08 a.m., and officers learned he had an active arrest warrant for violating his probation and prepared to take him into custody. According to a complaint and affidavit filed in the case, Dam told police he was not going to jail and ran away, but was quickly caught in the driveway of a home in the 2600 block of South Lemon Street.

Sioux City community policing Sgt. Jeremy McClure said arrest reports did not indicate why Dam had painted his face.

Dam is currently on probation for two separate drug possession convictions in July and December. Prosecutors had sought his arrest after he violated his probation numerous times by continuing to use drugs and alcohol, leaving substance abuse treatment and missing meetings with his probation officer.