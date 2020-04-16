You are the owner of this article.
Sioux City police arrest man whose face was covered with paint
Sioux City police arrest man whose face was covered with paint

SIOUX CITY -- The face paint left little doubt that authorities had found the suspicious individual about whom they'd received reports.

Police arrested Robert Dam after a foot pursuit early Wednesday after taking reports about a suspicious person whose face was covered with black paint being sighted in a Sioux City neighborhood.

Dam was located at about 12:08 a.m., and officers learned he had an active arrest warrant for violating his probation and prepared to take him into custody. According to a complaint and affidavit filed in the case, Dam told police he was not going to jail and ran away, but was quickly caught in the driveway of a home in the 2600 block of South Lemon Street.

Sioux City community policing Sgt. Jeremy McClure said arrest reports did not indicate why Dam had painted his face.

Dam is currently on probation for two separate drug possession convictions in July and December. Prosecutors had sought his arrest after he violated his probation numerous times by continuing to use drugs and alcohol, leaving substance abuse treatment and missing meetings with his probation officer.

He is currently in custody in the Woodbury County Jail for the probation violations and was cited for a misdemeanor charge of eluding a peace officer.

