During a news conference at the Sioux City Police Department Thursday, Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller, left, speaks about an incident in which an undercover Sioux City police officer discharged his weapon Wednesday night. To his right is Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew.
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller said an undercover officer is recovering at home from an injury he received Wednesday during an incident in which a Winnebago, Nebraska, man, who was attempting to evade apprehension, struck the officer's vehicle.
The Sioux City police officer, who was not identified, fired his weapon into the suspect's vehicle, striking an interior seat.
During a news conference held at police headquarters Thursday afternoon, Mueller said neither the driver of the vehicle, 29-year-old Douglas St. Cyr, nor his three passengers were injured.
St. Cyr has been charged with assault on a police officer, driving while suspended and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident. One of his passengers, 27-year-old Adrian Lund, of Sioux City, is charged with interference with official acts in connection with the incident.
Mueller said officers had gained information that St. Cyr "may be operating in the suspect vehicle" and began to conduct surveillance in hopes of apprehending him Wednesday.
An arrest warrant was issued for St. Cyr in March after he failed to appear for a presentence investigation at the 3rd Judicial District Department of Correctional Services in Sioux City. He had been scheduled to enter a plea in Woodbury County District Court to charges of third-offense possession of a controlled substance and driving while license barred. He also was wanted on two counts of contempt of court.
"The suspect vehicle continued to drive for several miles throughout the city," Mueller said. "Officers were concerned if they attempted a traffic stop, the suspect would not stop resulting in a vehicle pursuit putting pedestrians and citizens at risk of injury."
Mueller said officers created a plan to "block or box the vehicle in when the first opportunity presented itself." He said a Woodbury County Sheriff's deputy was directly behind the suspect vehicle, which was traveling south, when it stopped for a stop sign at the intersection of 28th and Iowa streets about 9 p.m. and waited for cross traffic. An undercover officer in a vehicle traveling eastbound on 28th Street pulled in front of the suspect vehicle, according to Mueller, in an attempt to block its path.
"The suspect vehicle intentionally drove forward striking the undercover officer's vehicle in the driver's side," he said.
When asked whether the suspect vehicle actually hit the officer or whether the officer was pinned in the door, Mueller said "that's still being investigated."
"The officer was attempting to not get struck when he retreated to his vehicle. Injuries resulted when he was doing that," Mueller said of the officer who was taken to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and was later released.
Mueller said the officer fired one round from his duty handgun at the driver of the suspect vehicle. He said the fired round penetrated the vehicle's windshield and struck an interior seat.
"No one was hit or injured as a result of the discharge," Mueller said.
Lund, a backseat passenger, then exited the passenger door, fled on foot and was apprehended by officers.
The suspect vehicle then drove away from officers. Mueller said a woman, whose name wasn't released by police, exited the moving suspect vehicle. She was detained by officers and later interviewed and released.
Before he was apprehended, Mueller said St. Cyr drove the vehicle for a short distance, stopped the vehicle and then fled on foot. A third male suspect, who was not identified by police, remains at large.
