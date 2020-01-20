You are the owner of this article.
Sioux City Police continue investigation into Sunday night shooting
Sioux City Police continue investigation into Sunday night shooting

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police are continuing to investigate a shooting after a man showed up in the MercyOne Siouxland emergency room Sunday night.

At around 9:50 p.m. Sunday, officers located the male victim who claimed he was shot near the 2900 block of Park Avenue and transported himself to the hospital. It was determined he was suffering from a single gunshot wound and the injury was not considered to be life-threatening.

The name and age of the victim is not being released, police say in a statement, and the investigation is ongoing. 

