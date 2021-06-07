Sioux City Police continue search for suspect in Saturday morning shooting

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police are continuing their search for a suspect wanted in a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Saturday morning.

As of Monday morning, police continue to look for Corey Deonte Smith, 22, of Sioux City.

Smith is "still considered armed and dangerous. At this time, we are not sure if he is still in the area or fled and are asking for the public's help in locating him," Sgt. Jeremy McClure said in a news release. "Ideally, we would ask for him to contact us and arrange for his peaceful surrender."

Smith is 5 foot 11 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has numerous tattoos on his neck, the name "Tonya" on his left arm, "loyalty" on his right arm, and "BLESSED" on his chest.

At approximately 10:22 a.m. Saturday, investigators were dispatched to a W. 19th apartment complex for a report of a shooting. On arrival, officers discovered a male who was suffering from numerous gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released a short time later.

The victim, whose name isn't being released at the present time, is said to be cooperating with authorities.

