SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department is continuing its investigation of a Tuesday night stabbing on 14th Street.
According to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department, officers were called to the 800 block of 14th Street shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, where a male victim had been stabbed.
Earlier in the night, the victim had an altercation with the suspect, or an associate of the suspect, in the area of 14th and Jackson Streets. Later, while the victim was walking with a female companion on 14th Street, the suspect re-approached him and stabbed him in the abdomen.
The victim's injuries do not appear life-threatening and the suspect has not been located or arrested, according to the press release. Police are continuing their investigation.