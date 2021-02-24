Sioux City Police continuing a Tuesday night stolen vehicle investigation

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police are continuing an investigation into a robbery that occurred Tuesday night.
At around 8:38 p.m., officers responded to a robbery report in the 3000 block of Park Ave. After speaking with the 30-year-old male victim, officers determined he had been forced into his vehicle by 2 males and a female in a residential neighborhood on Sioux City's westside.
The suspects then drove the victim's vehicle to the northside, where they began experiencing mechanical issues. The victim was able to escape and call police.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today