SIOUX CITY -- The final class for the Sioux City Police Department Youth Academy of 2019 was held on Tuesday.
Police Chief Rex Mueller congratulated the 22 students who completed the course, which lasted five weeks.
The list of Youth Academy graduates is as follows:
Sioux City East High School: Janaya Barnes, Armando Gomez, Samara Gomez, Isaiah Hanna, Zackery Macquire, Andy Markowsky.
Sioux City West High School: Emma Hall, Shelly Jackson, Anastacia Nimaja-Harbeck, Bionka Quezada.
Sioux City North High School: Shelbie Hintz, Payton Johnson, Gabriel Tena.
South Sioux City High School: Jennifer Carrillo-Paniagua, Ruby DeLaTorre.
Bishop Heelan High School: Madison Streeter.
Spencer High School: Brice Archer.
Kingsley-Pierson High School: Sarahy Hamman.
Hinton High School: Micah Kaiser.
Elk Point-Jefferson High School: Abigail Kastning.
River Valley High School: Kayla Lorenzen.
South O'Brien High School: Thomas Nelson.