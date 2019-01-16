SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police responded to a call that a male student brought a gun to Perry Creek Elementary School, 3601 Country Club Blvd., Wednesday morning.
At 9:07 a.m., the school was put on lockout when officials were informed of a potential firearm on campus, Mandie Mayo, Sioux City School District communications director, said in a statement.
According to a Sioux City Police new release, school officials confronted the student, seizing the weapon. It was determined that the student had told a classmate he had a gun in his backpack. School officials immediately seized the backpack.
Police determined the gun was a BB gun and students were never put in danger.
While a BB gun is not classified as a firearm by definition, it is still prohibited on school grounds per school district policy, Mayo said.
The student's name wasn't being released and the incident remains under investigation between the police department in coordination with the Sioux City Public Schools.