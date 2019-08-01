{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City police officer on Wednesday fired his weapon at a man with an outstanding arrest warrant who was attempting to avoid being apprehended by other officers.

The Sioux City Police Department has scheduled a press conference for 1 p.m. Thursday to discuss the incident.

According to a department news release, officers attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Douglas St. Cyr at 9 p.m. in the 2800 block of Iowa Street. St. Cyr struck an undercover officer's vehicle in an attempt to avoid arrest, and the officer discharged his handgun.

St. Cyr, 29, of Winnebago, Nebraska, fled the scene on foot and was apprehended a short time later. He was charged with assault on a police officer, driving while license suspended and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.

An arrest warrant was issued for St. Cyr in March after he failed to appear for a presentence investigation at the 3rd Judicial District Department of Correctional Services in Sioux City. He had been scheduled to enter a plea in Woodbury County District Court to charges of third-offense possession of a controlled substance and driving while license barred. He also was wanted on two counts of contempt of court.

