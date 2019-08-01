SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City police officer on Wednesday fired his weapon at a man with an outstanding arrest warrant who was attempting to avoid being apprehended by other officers.
The Sioux City Police Department has scheduled a press conference for 1 p.m. Thursday to discuss the incident.
According to a department news release, officers attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Douglas St. Cyr at 9 p.m. in the 2800 block of Iowa Street. St. Cyr struck an undercover officer's vehicle in an attempt to avoid arrest, and the officer discharged his handgun.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
St. Cyr, 29, of Winnebago, Nebraska, fled the scene on foot and was apprehended a short time later. He was charged with assault on a police officer, driving while license suspended and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.
An arrest warrant was issued for St. Cyr in March after he failed to appear for a presentence investigation at the 3rd Judicial District Department of Correctional Services in Sioux City. He had been scheduled to enter a plea in Woodbury County District Court to charges of third-offense possession of a controlled substance and driving while license barred. He also was wanted on two counts of contempt of court.
First courthouse
Courthouse construction
Courthouse construction
Courthouse drawing
Courthouse dome
'Western Architect'
'Western Architect'
Courthouse and City Hall
Woodbury County Courthouse
Courthouse interior
Light fixtures
Courthouse mail chute
Courthouse security
Courthouse elevators
Courtroom repairs
Courthouse terra cotta
Courthouse terra cotta
Election Watch Party
Courthouse repair
Courthouse architecture
Courthouse architecture
Courthouse exterior
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local public safety news.
Copyright 2019 Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated, dba Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St. Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy