SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department has identified four people who were arrested after a Friday afternoon police pursuit.
According to a press release from the department, authorities received a report of a robbery in the area of 18th Street and Grandview Boulevard at around 12:30 a.m. Friday. The victim reported he was in the area dropping something off at a friend's house when he was approached by a male armed with a pistol along with two females.
The man demanded the victim exit his vehicle, and the three suspects got in and fled the area.
At around 3:05 p.m. Friday, an undercover officer saw the stolen car on the west side of Sioux City. He followed the car while uniformed officers responded, and the vehicle was driven into North Sioux City, where officers made an attempt to stop the vehicle.
The driver attempted to elude officers at a high rate of speed, heading into South Sioux City before re-entering Sioux City. At the 2000 block of Wall Street in Sioux City, officers deployed a tire deflating device and stopped the vehicle.
Four people were arrested after the pursuit and a subsequent investigation: Kenneth Azure, 25, of Le Mars, who was charged with second-degree theft and felony eluding (Azure was not involved with the robbery); Angelia Zavala, 21, of Sioux City, who was charged with second-degree theft; Duane Twite, 30, of Sioux City, who was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia; and Rumor Schiltz, 21, of Sioux City, who was charged with simple eluding.
Officers from the Sioux City Police Department, North Sioux City Police Department, South Sioux City Police Department and the Iowa State Patrol all assisted in the incident. Anyone with further information on this case is encouraged to call the SCPD at 279-6440 or CrimeStoppers at 258-TIPS.