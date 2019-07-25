SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police have released the name of the man who was shot Wednesday near downtown Sioux City.
According to a statement from the Sioux City Police Department, Lavell Taylor, 31, of Sioux City, was suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen when officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Eleventh and Virginia streets at 12:31 a.m. Taylor was taken to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center by ambulance. Police did not release information about his condition.
According to the statement, officers found evidence of the shooting in the 1100 block of Virginia St., but no suspect information is known at this time.
The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 712-258-8477.