Sioux City Police identify victim in New Year's shooting

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department on Sunday identified the victim in the New Year's shooting on South Walker Street.

The deceased was 18-year-old Mia Alexis-Marie Kritis of Sioux City, according to a press release.

The names of the injured victims are not being released as they are juveniles. All are recovering from their injuries, the police department wrote in the press release.

"We want to reassure any witnesses that they face no charges for attending an underage party and our priority is the investigation of the senseless murder of Ms. Kritis," the department wrote in the press release.

The shooting took place at a residence in the 2600 block of South Walker Street after midnight Jan. 1. Officers were called in at 12:49 a.m. and found that multiple shots were fired into the residence and that an 18-year-old female had suffered a fatal gunshot wound. The injured victims were taken to Sioux City hospitals.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 7 Angry 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.