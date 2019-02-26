Try 1 month for 99¢

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Monday night.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., Ricardo D. Ramirez, 20, of Sioux City, arrived at Mercy Medical Center with multiple stab wounds. 

Ramirez was treated for a punctured lung. According to a news release, he is in stable condition and his injury is not life threatening.

Investigators say that the assault was the result of a fight between the victim and an acquaintance.

No further information is being released at this time, the police department said, and the investigation is ongoing.

