SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Monday night.
At approximately 8:30 p.m., Ricardo D. Ramirez, 20, of Sioux City, arrived at Mercy Medical Center with multiple stab wounds.
Ramirez was treated for a punctured lung. According to a news release, he is in stable condition and his injury is not life threatening.
Investigators say that the assault was the result of a fight between the victim and an acquaintance.
No further information is being released at this time, the police department said, and the investigation is ongoing.