Sioux City Police investigate report of shots fired

SIOUX CITY -- Police are continuing to investigate a report of shots fired in a mid-city neighborhood late Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 4:35 p.m., an unknown male exited the passenger side of a vehicle in the 1500 block of Jones Street, firing at least two shots from a handgun towards the northwest, Sioux City Police said.

Bullet holes were found on the front of two homes that were occupied at the time. Nobody inside either home was injured.

The suspects fled the area south on Jones Street. The motive of the shooting is unknown, police said.

