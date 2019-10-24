SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City police are investigating a Wednesday incident in which shots were fired on the city's west side.
Police received a report of shots being fired in the 2500 block of West Sixth Street at 5:16 p.m. Wednesday.
Officers arriving at the scene did not locate any victims, but found pistol-caliber shell casings. It is not known who the intended target was or why the shots were fired.
A red Cadillac CTS with Iowa license plates occupied by a male was seen in the area and could have been involved. Police are searching for information on the car and driver.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Sioux City Police Department or call Crimestoppers at 258-8477.