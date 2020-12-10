 Skip to main content
Sioux City Police investigate Thursday morning Business Highway 75 auto accident
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department is continuing its investigation of an accident that occurred on U.S. Business Highway 75, near 31st Street, Thursday morning. 

Investigators discovered a vehicle had entered a ditch and rolled in the Southbound lane. One person was taken to the hospital in the accident that occurred shortly after 6 a.m.

Southbound traffic was shutdown at Outer Drive. 

Check back to Siouxcityjournal.com for details on this developing story.

