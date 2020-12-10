Sioux City Police investigate Thursday morning Business Highway 75 auto accident

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department is continuing its investigation of an accident that occurred on U.S. Business Highway 75, near 31st Street, Thursday morning.
Investigators discovered a vehicle had entered a ditch and rolled in the Southbound lane. One person was taken to the hospital in the accident that occurred shortly after 6 a.m.
Southbound traffic was shutdown at Outer Drive.
