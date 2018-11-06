SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police were dispatched to a robbery taking place at Casey's General Store, 4301 Stone Ave., at approximately 12:07 a.m. Tuesday morning.
A male suspect entered the business with a rifle, demanding money from the clerk. The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. The clerk was not harmed in the incident.
The investigation into this case is ongoing.
Anyone with information on this crime or any other can contact the Sioux City Police Department at 712-279-6440 or Crimestoppers at 712-258-TIPS (8477).