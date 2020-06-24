You are the owner of this article.
Sioux City Police investigate Tuesday night shots fired report in westside neighborhood
Sioux City Police investigate Tuesday night shots fired report in westside neighborhood

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police responded to a report of shots fired on the 1500 block of West 6th St., late Tuesday night.

At approximately 11:16 p.m., officers arrived on the scene when they discovered a residence had been struck by several rounds of gunfire. No one was injured as a result of this incident.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information that would assist in this investigation is encouraged to contact the Sioux City Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 712-258-TIPS (8477). 

