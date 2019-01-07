SIOUX CITY -- A male victim was shot in the head Monday on Sioux City's north side, according to police.
Sioux City Police Detective Nick Thompson said in a statement that officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4500 block of Arthur Street at 3:07 p.m. A male victim suffered a single gunshot wound to the head. He was shot accidentally, according to the statement, but no additional details about the incident were released.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.
The investigation is ongoing, according to the statement.