SIOUX CITY -- A male victim was shot in the head Monday on Sioux City's north side, according to police.

Sioux City Police Detective Nick Thompson said in a statement that officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4500 block of Arthur Street at 3:07 p.m. A male victim suffered a single gunshot wound to the head. He was shot accidentally, according to the statement, but no additional details about the incident were released. 

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the statement.

