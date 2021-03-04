Sioux City police investigating early morning stabbing

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

SIOUX CITY -- A man is hospitalized with serious injuries after he was stabbed in the chest early Thursday.

Sioux City police officers responded to a call of a stabbing at about 5 a.m. in the 1600 block of Grandview Boulevard and found the man, who had a stab wound to the right chest. He reported to officers that he had been attacked but could not provide a description of his attacker, according to a police news release.

The victim was transported to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center with serious injuries. Police are not releasing his identity.

Police also had responded to a report of a stabbing earlier in the morning in the vicinity but said they have limited information on that incident.

Anyone with information about either stabbing is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (712) 258-8477.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.