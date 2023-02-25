SIOUX CITY — Sioux City Police say they are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened on 11th Street on Friday night.

According to a release from the Sioux City Police Department, officers and medical personnel were dispatched to 414 11th Street at 9:48 p.m. for a stabbing. Once they got there, the release says the officers and medical personnel found an adult male suffering from multiple stab wounds.

"The victim was immediately treated and transported to MercyOne where he later succumbed to his injuries," the release said.

Per the Sioux City Police Department, investigators are considering the incident a homicide and the investigation is ongoing. The name of the victim was not released in the special report.