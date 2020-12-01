 Skip to main content
Sioux City police investigating homicide after body found in home
breaking

Sioux City police investigating homicide after body found in home

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department is investigating a homicide, saying a body found Tuesday morning appeared to have signs of blunt force trauma.

A police press release said the body, which was not identified by gender, was found in an apartment at 2601 Douglas St.

The person appeared to have been deceased for a week, and signs of blunt force trauma were detected.

"Detectives are investigating the death as a homicide and are waiting for an examination by the medical examiner to determine cause of death," Sgt. Jeremy McClure said.

The name of the person is not being released, pending notification of next of kin.

McClure said the apartment where the body was found appears to have been used by transients as a flop house.

The apartment was a part of Park Place Apartments, where officers on Nov. 1 found Solomon J. Blackbird, 33, who was injured from a gunshot wound and later died at a local hospital.

The body discovered Tuesday does not appear to be connected to the Blackbird homicide, McClure said.

UPDATE: Sioux City Police ID victim in Northside Sunday homicide
Sioux City shooting victim dies
Suspect in Sioux City murder charged with biting jail inmate's ear
Body found in West Okoboji house fire
Crime Scene Do Not Cross
View Comments
