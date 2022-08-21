 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City Police investigating Ingleside Avenue shooting

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning shooting that left one injured. 

At around 4:13 a.m. Sunday, Sioux City Police officers were called to a shots-fired call in the 1500 block of Ingleside Avenue. Officers found a male in the 1600 block of Virginia Street suffering a single gunshot wound, according to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department. 

The victim was taken to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center for treatment of the injury and was later released. 

Officers were still looking into leads in the case as of Sunday afternoon. 

