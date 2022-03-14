 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City Police investigating Ingleside shooting

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Monday at a residence in the 1900 block of Ingleside Avenue. 

Officers were called to the shooting at around 1:50 p.m. Monday, Sioux City Police Sgt. Jeremy McClure said in an email. 

One person is being treated for a gunshot wound at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center. The gravity of the wound was not known, though the person was still alive as of the afternoon. 

The shooting occurred during a burglary of the residence, McClure wrote, and police have identified the person who fired the shot. The shooter was being questioned as of this writing. 

Sioux City Police believe they have identified all parties involved in the incident and the public is not in danger. 

The 36-year-old Sioux City man entered his plea in Woodbury County District Court to single counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, trafficking in stolen weapons and two counts of assault on a peace officer.

