Sioux City Police investigating Ingleside shooting

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Monday at a residence in the 1900 block of Ingleside Avenue.

Officers were called to the shooting at around 1:50 p.m. Monday, Sioux City Police Sgt. Jeremy McClure said in an email.

One person is being treated for a gunshot wound at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center. The gravity of the wound was not known, though the person was still alive as of the afternoon.

The shooting occurred during a burglary of the residence, McClure wrote, and police have identified the person who fired the shot. The shooter was being questioned as of this writing.

Sioux City Police believe they have identified all parties involved in the incident and the public is not in danger.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.