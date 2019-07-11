{{featured_button_text}}
Stabbing 7/11/19

A Sioux City Fire Rescue EMS crew carries a person to a waiting ambulance Thursday after a reported stabbing in the 1700 block of Geneva Street.

 DOLLY A. BUTZ , SIOUX CITY JOURNAL

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police were investigating a reported stabbing in the 1700 block of Geneva St. Thursday.

Shortly after 7 p.m., Sioux City Police officers were searching an area underneath a bridge by Perry Creek. A Sioux City Fire Rescue EMS crew carried a person from the area on a stretcher. The individual, who was concealed by a white sheet, was loaded into a waiting ambulance and taken away.

No further information was available at the scene.

This is a developing story. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for updates.

Coming soon: Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments