SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police were investigating a reported stabbing in the 1700 block of Geneva St. Thursday.
Shortly after 7 p.m., Sioux City Police officers were searching an area underneath a bridge by Perry Creek. A Sioux City Fire Rescue EMS crew carried a person from the area on a stretcher. The individual, who was concealed by a white sheet, was loaded into a waiting ambulance and taken away.
At the scene of a reported stabbing in the 1700 block of Geneva Street. #sux911 @scj pic.twitter.com/sq0I4iG13v— Dolly A. Butz (@SCJDollyB) July 12, 2019
No further information was available at the scene.
This is a developing story. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for updates.