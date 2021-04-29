 Skip to main content
Sioux City Police investigating shooting death of two in Morningside
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police are treating the shooting death of a man and woman in a Morningside residence as a homicide. 

At around 9:24 a.m. Thursday, Sioux City police officers were called to a residence in the 2500 block of S Mulberry Street in Sioux City, where a person had been found dead, according to a press release from the police department. 

Inside, officers discovered two bodies, dead of apparent gunshot wounds. The names of the deceased have been withheld pending notification of the family. 

Police detectives believe they have identified all parties involved in the incident, according to the press release, and are not seeking any other suspects. 

