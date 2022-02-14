Sioux City police investigating shots fired in Riverside

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department is investigating a report of shots being fired in Riverside on Monday afternoon.

Community Policing Sgt. Jeremy McClure said in an email that a call came in at 12:54 p.m. concerning shots being fired at West 19th Street and Riverside Boulevard. Responding officers did not locate any victims of a shooting when they arrived in the area, according to McClure.

"From what we are able to tell from available video evidence, it appears that a subject in a newer black SUV was stopped at the intersection of West 19th and Riverside Boulevard when he got out of his car and fires a handgun at another vehicle in traffic on Riverside Boulevard," McClure said.

McClure said the department is looking for a white male with a beard in a newer small black SUV, as well as the occupants of a gray four-door car, possibly a Nissan.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the department at 712-279-6960.

