Sioux City Police investigating shots fired on Grandview Boulevard

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired in the 1800 block of Grandview Boulevard.
An unoccupied vehicle in the area was shot several times, Sioux City Police Sgt. Jeremy McClure said in an email Sunday afternoon.
The suspect, who has not yet been named, was apprehended in South Dakota.
Further information on the incident will be provided once it comes available.
This is a developing story. Check siouxcityjournal.com later for updates.
Mason Dockter
Lifestyles Reporter
