 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sioux City Police investigating shots fired on Grandview Boulevard
0 Comments
alert

Sioux City Police investigating shots fired on Grandview Boulevard

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired in the 1800 block of Grandview Boulevard. 

An unoccupied vehicle in the area was shot several times, Sioux City Police Sgt. Jeremy McClure said in an email Sunday afternoon.

The suspect, who has not yet been named, was apprehended in South Dakota. 

Further information on the incident will be provided once it comes available. 

This is a developing story. Check siouxcityjournal.com later for updates. 

Crime scene tape
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Jonas Brothers revamping Remember This for Olympics coverage

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News