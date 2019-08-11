SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department is investigating a "shots fired" incident that occurred on the west side Saturday night.
According to a press release from the Sioux City Police, at around 9:48 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 1500 block of Villa Avenue for reported gunshots. Upon arrival, officers found a sedan abandoned in the alley.
Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots and saw a group of males fleeing the vehicle on foot. A small-caliber bullet hole was found in the siding of a single-family residence near where the vehicle was abandoned.
An investigation into the shooting continues.