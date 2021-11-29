Sioux City police investigating shots fired on West Third Street

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City police are investigating a report of shots fired on the city's west side early Monday morning.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of West Third St. at 2:59 a.m.

When they arrived at the scene, Sioux City Community Policing Sgt. Jeremy McClure said they didn't find anyone involved in the incident, but did recover a lone shell casing.

No victims have come forward and no suspects have been identified, according to McClure, who said a witness told police he saw individuals possibly fire a round off at two other people who had been arguing.

"As far as we can tell, no one was injured," McClure said. "No one's come forward. None of the hospitals have had anyone that's come in with a gunshot wound; and we didn't locate any indications that someone was injured."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sioux City Police Department at 712-279-6960 or Crime stoppers at 712-258-TIPS.

