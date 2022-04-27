 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City police investigating stabbing near downtown

SIOUX CITY -- An altercation between two men led to a stabbing near downtown Sioux City late Tuesday.

Police found an adult male with a stab wound to the torso at about 9:16 p.m. at 14th and Pierce streets, community policing Sgt. Jeremy McClure said.

The man was transported to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center for treatment of his wound, which was not life-threatening.

McClure said the stabbing suspect has been identified but has not yet been arrested.

Police car
Sioux City police grappling with 'rash' of shootings

Officers responded to 22 shots fired calls between March 1 and April 6, according to data provided by the Sioux City Police Department. Some of those reports led police to open 10 shooting investigations, which have resulted in four arrests. 

