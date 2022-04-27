Sioux City police investigating stabbing near downtown

SIOUX CITY -- An altercation between two men led to a stabbing near downtown Sioux City late Tuesday.
Police found an adult male with a stab wound to the torso at about 9:16 p.m. at 14th and Pierce streets, community policing Sgt. Jeremy McClure said.
The man was transported to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center for treatment of his wound, which was not life-threatening.
McClure said the stabbing suspect has been identified but has not yet been arrested.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
