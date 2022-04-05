 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City Police investigating stabbing

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident in Morningside. 

Sgt. Jeremy McClure said in an email Tuesday that the department is investigating a stabbing in the 500 block of S. Irene Street. 

"It started out as a report of a shot being fired. One subject is at the hospital being treated for a non-life-threatening stab wound," McClure said in the email. 

Additional information on the incident was not immediately available. 

WATCH NOW: Woodbury County Attorney releases body camera footage of January's fatal officer involved shooting (contains graphic content)
