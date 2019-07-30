{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Three people were stabbed early Sunday morning in the 600 block of 13th Street, according to police.

Sioux City Police Lt. Chris Groves said officers responded to a disturbance over a possible stolen cellphone after 3 a.m. He said three people had been stabbed and were transported to a hospital. He said two of the victims had significant injuries that required surgery or medical attention.

Groves said all three of the people knew each other and that more than one weapon was involved in the incident. He said there is no danger to the public.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Gallery: Arrests booked into the Woodbury County Jail this week

+18 
+18 
Ulises Alvarado
+18 
+18 
Drew Jacob Bomgaars
+18 
+18 
Justin Paul Bringman
+18 
+18 
Elliott Welden Buffalochief
+18 
+18 
Gary Lynn Dains, Jr.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments