Sioux City Police investigating Thursday morning shooting

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting that sent an adult male to the hospital.

At approximately 6:30 a.m., police responded to the report of the shooting in the 2600 block of 1st Street. Officers located the man and he was transported to Siouxland MercyOne with non life-threatening injuries.

The victim told investigators that he was in a car with a person he knew. The person produced a gun, demanding money form the victim. During the incident, the victim was shot.

The suspect was identified by the victim and detectives are continuing their investigation into the matter.

Neither the name of the victim nor the name of the suspect are being released pending further investigation.

