You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Sioux City Police investigating Thursday morning shooting
View Comments

Sioux City Police investigating Thursday morning shooting

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting that sent an adult male to the hospital.

At approximately 6:30 a.m., police responded to the report of the shooting in the 2600 block of 1st Street. Officers located the man and he was transported to Siouxland MercyOne with non life-threatening injuries. 

The victim told investigators that he was in a car with a person he knew. The person produced a gun, demanding money form the victim. During the incident, the victim was shot.

The suspect was identified by the victim and detectives are continuing their investigation into the matter. 

Neither the name of the victim nor the name of the suspect are being released pending further investigation.

Sioux City man faces multiple felony charges after high-speed chase
Alton man sentenced to federal prison for investment scheme
Latest Woodbury County court report
Sioux City man charged with passing counterfeit $100 bills

Gallery: Arrests booked into the Woodbury County Jail this week

+15 
+15 
Lamonte Joseph Bertucci
+15 
+15 
Matthew Bol Bol
+15 
+15 
Jared Jonah Cutler
+15 
+15 
Justin Michael Derby
+15 
+15 
Bryan Michael Dockery
Crime Scene
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News