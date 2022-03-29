Sioux City police investigating Tuesday morning shooting

SIOUX CITY -- One person was shot Tuesday morning near downtown Sioux City.

Sioux City Police Sgt. Jeremy McClure said the individual was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center. The status of victim's injuries is unknown.

At 9:52 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of 18th Street, according to the police activity log.

Shortly after 10 a.m., multiple police cruisers were parked at the intersection of 16th and Jackson streets.

McClure said the shooting may have actually occurred at 17th and Nebraska streets.

"We're still trying to sort things out right now," he said.

