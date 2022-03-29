 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City police investigating Tuesday morning shooting

Shooting 16th and Jackson

Sioux City police investigate a shooting Tuesday on Sioux City's near north side. The victim was found at 16th and Jackson streets. 

 Dolly Butz

SIOUX CITY -- One person was shot Tuesday morning near downtown Sioux City.

Sioux City Police Sgt. Jeremy McClure said the individual was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center. The status of victim's injuries is unknown.

At 9:52 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of 18th Street, according to the police activity log.

Shortly after 10 a.m., multiple police cruisers were parked at the intersection of 16th and Jackson streets.

McClure said the shooting may have actually occurred at 17th and Nebraska streets.

"We're still trying to sort things out right now," he said. 

