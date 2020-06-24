You are the owner of this article.
Sioux City Police investigating Tuesday night shots fired report
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police responded to a report of shots fired on the 1500 block of West Sixth Street late Tuesday night.

At approximately 11:16 p.m., officers arrived on the scene of a home that had been struck by several rounds of gunfire. No one was injured.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information that would assist in this investigation is encouraged to contact the Sioux City Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 712-258-TIPS (8477). 

