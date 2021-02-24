 Skip to main content
Sioux City Police investigating vehicle robbery
Sioux City Police investigating vehicle robbery

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police are continuing an investigation into a robbery that occurred Tuesday night.

At around 8:38 p.m., officers responded to a robbery report in the 3000 block of Park Avenue. After speaking with the 30-year-old male victim, officers determined he had been forced into his vehicle by two males and a female in a residential neighborhood on Sioux City's westside.

The suspects then drove the victim's vehicle to the northside, where they began experiencing mechanical issues. The victim was able to escape and call police.  

