 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sioux City Police investigating West Seventh Street shooting incident
0 Comments
breaking

Sioux City Police investigating West Seventh Street shooting incident

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department is investigating a shooting that transpired in the wee hours Sunday. 

At around 3:25 a.m. Sunday, Sioux City Police officers were called to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center for two subjects who came to the hospital with apparent gunshot wounds, according to a press release from the police department. 

Shortly thereafter, officers were dispatched to the Esquire Club, 414 West Seventh St., for a shots-fired call. On arrival officers found evidence indicating a shooting had occurred and that some individuals were injured. 

The same nightclub was the site of a shooting that transpired last August -- also around 3 a.m. on a Sunday -- that devolved into a crowd of people throwing rocks at officers. 

The Sioux City Police Department is conducting an investigation into this incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 712-258-TIPS (8477). 

Crime Scene Do Not Cross
0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden orders probe of latest ransomware attack

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News