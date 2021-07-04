Sioux City Police investigating West Seventh Street shooting incident

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department is investigating a shooting that transpired in the wee hours Sunday.
At around 3:25 a.m. Sunday, Sioux City Police officers were called to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center for two subjects who came to the hospital with apparent gunshot wounds, according to a press release from the police department.
Shortly thereafter, officers were dispatched to the Esquire Club, 414 West Seventh St., for a shots-fired call. On arrival officers found evidence indicating a shooting had occurred and that some individuals were injured.
The same nightclub was the site of a shooting that transpired last August -- also around 3 a.m. on a Sunday -- that devolved into a crowd of people throwing rocks at officers.
The Sioux City Police Department is conducting an investigation into this incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 712-258-TIPS (8477).
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Mason Dockter
Lifestyles Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.