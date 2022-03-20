Sioux City Police investigating west side shooting

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department is investigating a shooting that transpired Sunday afternoon on the west side.

At around 5:09 p.m. Sunday, Sioux City Police received a report of a shooting involving two cars at the area of West Sixth and Sioux streets, according to a press release from the department.

Officers located one of the vehicles, a black Chrysler 300, parked in the 1500 block of Main Street and the three occupants of the vehicle -- a man and two juvenile males -- a short distance away.

Police determined that the Chrysler had been driving on West Sixth when a tan SUV passed. The SUV turned around, got behind the Chrysler and "fired several shots at the Chrysler," according to the press release.

There were no injuries, but the 18-year-old driver of the Chrysler suffered a minor injury from an unknown cause while fleeing the SUV.

Detectives are trying to identify the SUV and its occupants.

"It is not known what motivated this shooting but it is not believed this was a random event," Sioux City Police said in the release.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call the department at 279-6440 or Crime Stoppers at 258-TIPS (8477).

