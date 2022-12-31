Sioux City police look for help in IDing burglary suspects

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying individuals who may have committed multiple burglaries in the city over the past month.

The department released images of the suspects, who are wearing hoods or have their faces concealed with masks, along with a statement.

According to the statement, at 3:58 a.m. on Dec. 2, the suspects forced their way into the Brew, 2026 Riverside Blvd., and stole numerous items.

"The same individuals are also involved with similar burglaries at five different businesses around Sioux City," the statement said.

The department is asking anyone with information concerning the suspects to contact Det. Brad Gorter at 712-279-6384 or Crime Stoppers at 258-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.