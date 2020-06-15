Sioux City police looking for man connected to 2 Walgreens robberies

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department is seeking a man as the suspect in the robbery of two Walgreens stores over recent days, in which police said he brandished a knife to steal cash and merchandise.

In a Monday release, police said they are searching for Chastyn Tyndall, 29, of Sioux City, as the primary suspect in the robberies.

On Friday morning, police responded to a robbery at the Walgreens in the 4500 block of Morningside Avenue, where the man threatened a clerk with a knife and stole several items from the store.

About 14 hours later, a second robbery occurred Saturday in the early afternoon at another Walgreens, at 1900 Hamilton Blvd, by a man who looked similar to the robber in the first incident. He again displayed a knife and stole cash from the register and merchandise.

The release said no one was injured during either robbery, and detectives have now identified Tyndall as the suspect in those crimes.

Anyone with information on Tyndall’s whereabouts or additional information on these robberies is encouraged to call the department’s non-emergency number, 712-279-6960, or Crime Stoppers, 712-258-TIPS (8477).

