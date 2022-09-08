Sioux City police looking for man who impersonated officer

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a man who they say impersonated an officer.

According to a social media post from the department, Justin Dahlheimer On Sept. 6 at 8:27 pm, Dahlheimer approached a man at 8:27 p.m. on Tuesday at Dale Street Park and identified himself as a police officer.

At the time, Dahlheimer was wearing black clothing, a tactical vest and a fake badge. He placed the man in handcuffs for a brief amount of time, according to police.

Dahlheimer is facing charges of impersonating an officer and false imprisonment.

Anyone with information about Dahlheimer's whereabouts is asked to the police departments non-emergency number, 712-279-6960.