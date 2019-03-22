Try 3 months for $3

SIOUX CITY -- Police are looking for a man who attempted a robbery at Walgreens, 1900 Hamilton Blvd., late Thursday night.

At approximately 10:32 p.m., a man went into the Walgreens pharmacy, demanded prescription medication and claimed he had a gun. The suspect fled the store on foot prior to getting his demands met.

The suspect is described as a white male, in his mid-20s, approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing about 190 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie, blue jeans and a dark-colored baseball cap.

Sioux City Police say the investigation into this incident is ongoing. If you have any information, call 712-279-6440 or CrimeStoppers at 712-258-TIPS (8477).

