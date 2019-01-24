SIOUX CITY -- Police are looking for a man who robbed a northside convenience store at gunpoint Wednesday night.
At approximately 9:50 p.m., a man entered the White Oak Station, 2626 Court St., armed with a rifle. He reportedly left with an undisclosed amount of money as well as other items.
The suspect was described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He was wearing dark clothing and a mask.
No injuries were reported from this crime.
If you know the whereabouts of this suspect or anything else regarding the crime, contact the Sioux City Police Department.