SIOUX CITY -- Police are looking for a man who robbed a northside convenience store at gunpoint Wednesday night.

At approximately 9:50 p.m., a man entered the White Oak Station, 2626 Court St., armed with a rifle. He reportedly left with an undisclosed amount of money as well as other items. 

The suspect was described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He was wearing dark clothing and a mask. 

No injuries were reported from this crime. 

If you know the whereabouts of this suspect or anything else regarding the crime, contact the Sioux City Police Department. 

