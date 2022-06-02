Sioux City police looking for suspect in Wednesday shooting

SIOUX CITY – One suspect involved in a shooting Wednesday night in the west side of Sioux City is still unlocated.

At 5:55 p.m. Wednesday, the Sioux City Police Department received multiple calls reporting shots being fired from a moving vehicle at another vehicle in the 600 block of Myrtle St, according to a SCPD news release.

An individual on scene told officers the incident started at a nearby business in the 1300 block of W. 4th St with a physical altercation occurring between himself and two other males.

The involved subjects then followed each other in their vehicles for a short distance before the passenger in the suspect vehicle shot at the victim’s vehicle, according to the news release. The suspects then fled the scene in their vehicle.

The identity of the suspects is not known at this time, but initial information suggests that the male parties were acquainted with each other, according to the news release.

The person who fired the shots is described as a Hispanic or Native American male in his mid to late 20’s with a tattoo on his face. He was last seen in the passenger seat of a black, four door pickup, possibly a Chevrolet Silverado that was lifted and with a loud muffler being driven by a white male.

Officers located evidence on scene to confirm shots had been fired. No one was struck or injured during the incident.

This is an on-going investigation. Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to call the Sioux City Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 258-TIPS (8477).

