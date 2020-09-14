Sioux City Police looking for suspects who robbed Lyft driver in Monday morning incident

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police are looking for two males who who are suspects in a robbery of a Lyft driver early Monday morning in the mid-city area.
At approximately 3 a.m., a Lyft driver from Sioux Falls arrived in Sioux City after transporting a passenger. The driver then picked up another passenger in a store parking lot near 14th and Pierce streets, police said.
In the store parking lot, the two male passengers began assaulting the driver while displaying a weapon, according to a news release. Demanding money, the suspects stole the driver's wallet. The suspects then fled on foot.
Police say no names are being released at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
