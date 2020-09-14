 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sioux City Police looking for suspects who robbed Lyft driver in Monday morning incident
View Comments
alert

Sioux City Police looking for suspects who robbed Lyft driver in Monday morning incident

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police are looking for two males who who are suspects in a robbery of a Lyft driver early Monday morning in the mid-city area.

At approximately 3 a.m., a Lyft driver from Sioux Falls arrived in Sioux City after transporting a passenger. The driver then picked up another passenger in a store parking lot near 14th and Pierce streets, police said.

In the store parking lot, the two male passengers began assaulting the driver while displaying a weapon, according to a news release. Demanding money, the suspects stole the driver's wallet. The suspects then fled on foot.

Police say no names are being released at this time and the investigation is ongoing.  

Attempted robbery suspect arrested in Sioux City after extensive search
Man pleads not guilty to robbing Sioux City Walgreens stores
Man charged with another car theft in Sioux City
Man found sleeping in stolen car charged with several Sioux City vehicle thefts
Crime Scene Do Not Cross
View Comments
0
0
0
0
4

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller talks fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News