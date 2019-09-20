{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department has made an arrest in connection with the armed robbery of a Sioux City convenience store Sept. 10. 

According to a press release from the Police Department, 60-year-old Debra A. Chrestensen of Sioux City was arrested in connection with the robbery. Chrestensen has been charged with second-degree robbery and was booked into the Woodbury County Jail Friday. 

The robbery took place at around 10:45 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Transit General Store, 2324 Transit Ave. A female entered the store with a mask and sunglasses to conceal her identity, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money from the register. 

She left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash. 

Anyone with information on this case can call Crime Stoppers at 712-258-TIPS. 

