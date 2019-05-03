SIOUX CITY -- Shortly after he allegedly fatally stabbed two Sioux City teenagers, Tran Walker offered no regrets for his actions, a police officer testified Friday.
Det. Nick Thompson said he interviewed Walker shortly after he was released from a local hospital on the night of Jan. 28, 2018.
Thompson recalled he asked Walker if he had anything to say to the families of the two victims, Paiten Sullivan, 17, and Felipe Negron Jr., 18.
"He said, quote, 'I would tell them, I would tell them that, I don't think I would apologize to them just because right now I don't feel sorry," Thompson said.
The detective's testimony came during the second day of Walker's trial in Woodbury County District Court.
Walker, 19, is accused of fatally stabbing Sullivan and Negron Jr., both of Sioux City, on Jan. 28, 2018, in a PT Cruiser near a Morningside laundromat.
Police believe Walker stabbed Sullivan because he was upset about a recent romantic breakup with Sullivan. Negron was stabbed as he tried to protect Sullivan, according to court documents.
Walker has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if found guilty as charged.
Sgt. Todd Sassman also testified Friday morning, recounting that he knew Sullivan would not survive upon seeing her after the stabbing.
"I knew as soon as I looked at her that she was probably already deceased," Sassman said.
During the proceedings, Walker's defense attorneys vociferously objected to the prosecution's bid to enter as evidence dozens of Facebook messages sent by Walker to various people prior to the slayings.
Defense attorney Jennifer Solberg argued that the authorship of the messages is not proven, that the recipients of the messages are unknown to the defense, that the messages are irrelevant and remote in time to the case and that they represent hearsay.
"There's different authors, there's people who aren't here, they're unknown that any of these things are actions or thoughts or who the author actually is, some of them are just people that have not testified," she told the court.
In the end, Judge Tod Deck agreed to withhold some pages of text messages from evidence but to permit others.
"The court believes that the records themselves are, (we are) satisfied that they are accurate representations of statements that were made on Facebook, so because of that the court does not believe that they would be excluded as hearsay," Deck said.
Because Walker waived his right to a jury trial, the judge will render the verdict.
Mark Campbell, an assistant Woodbury County attorney, quoted a text message from Walker during the discussion about whether the pages of messages would be included in evidence.
"At the top it says, 'So she wants to say I'm controlling. Most guys (wouldn't) allow their girls to talk to their exes but I did,'" Campbell said, quoting from a text message.
The trial resumes Friday afternoon. Check back at siouxcityjournal.com for updates and new developments.