Sioux City police: Officers involved in Perkins arrest "acted within policy"

According to a criminal complaint and affidavit filed in Woodbury County District Court, Wright was asked and then told to leave the restaurant several times by a uniformed police officer under direction of the restaurant manager, due to his obscene language. The complaint states that Wright failed to comply with the repeated commands to leave. He was told he was under arrest and physically resisted two officers by "tensing up, pulling away, twisting his body."

"The defendant repeatedly refused lawful verbal orders given by police officers in order to effect the arrest. The defendant's physical resistance to arrest resulted in tables and chairs being overturned and the disruption of business to Perkins Family Restaurant," the complaint states.

The body camera videos of the incident provided by the department show a commotion inside the restaurant, with an officer telling Wright that he must either leave or face arrest. Wright tells the officers "I'm leaving" as an officer begins wrestling with him.

Wright in the footage maintains he did nothing wrong, and onlookers can be heard agreeing with him and arguing with officers. A struggle ensues, with tables and chairs in the restaurant getting knocked over and glassware being broken.